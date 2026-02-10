WA Has A LOT Of Unwanted ‘Critters,’ Invasive Species Week Coming February 23rd.

Most of us take bugs, weird creatures and more for granted, but WA State ag and outdoor officials don't.

Invasive Species Week Coming February 23-27 in WA

State Officials including the Governor's Office said this week they're proclaiming February 23-27 as Invasive Species Week. It's not just insects, either. Ever seen an Asian Carp (fish)? An African Clawed Frog? Chinese Mitten Crab? There's at least 16 amphibious species, including some crayfish, clams and more, that destroy Washington environments.

Or more commonly in Eastern WA, we're dealing with Japanese Beetles. That's the BIG one in Eastern WA right now. We've all seen the Apple Maggot quarantine signs around Central and Eastern WA, that's another. Ever seen a Brown Marmorated Stink Bug? They're on the list too.

How about the spongy month? That does lots of damage. There's 13 insects on the list.

What about feral swine? These are basically destructive pigs on steroids. No populations found in WA yet, but some have been seen in Idaho.

What they all have in common are destructive behaviors toward our environment. For example, Japanese Beetles consume over 300 types of plant, fruit, crops, even new grass in your yard, for starters.

WSDA news release Japanese Beetle WSDA news release Japanese Beetle loading...

All of them at one time or another, were introduced or brought to the US from other parts of the world. Some were 'pets', believe it or not, most hitchhiked on cargo ships or other items brought to this country. Because they're not 'native' they don't have many natural enemies, and they can wipe out our existing 'good' bugs, plants and more.

During invasive species week, citizens are urged to keep an eye out in their gardens, yards and neighborhoods for 'unusual' insect, animal and even plant growth or activity.

It can be reported to the WA State Invasive Species Council by clicking here.