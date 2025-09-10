Consumers to Be Hit With 21% Bump in WA Insurance Exchange

Last year, about 300K WA residents purchased health coverage through the WA state insurance exchange, now they're in for sticker shock for 2026.

WA Insurance Commissioner allows 21 percent rate hike

WA Insurance Commissioner Patty Kuderer announced Wednesday (Sept 10) the 12 carriers had requested a 21.2 percent rate hike, and her office approved 21.

Kuderer said by state law, if the companies can justify the increase, they are required to grant it. According to her information release:

“Another year of increased premiums will be hard to hear for the thousands of Washingtonians who buy their own health coverage. But, when the insurers prove they need a rate change, we’re required by state law to accept it."

The individual heatlhcare exchange is where people can shop for coverage if they do not receive it from their job, are retired, or are self-employed. According to the Insurance Comissioners Office (ICO) some of the primary reasons for the rate increases are:

"Rising health care and prescription drug costs;

Increases in the number of people using services;

Hospital consolidation; and

Higher rates paid to health care facilities and providers."

For more details on which companies are raising the rates, click here.