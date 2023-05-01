WA Insurance Commissioner Kreidler Will Not Seek Another Term

Kreidler (Wa State Insurance Commissioners Office-by permission) Kreidler (Wa State Insurance Commissioners Office-by permission) loading...

Embattled WA State Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler released a statement Monday indicating he will not seek another term in office.

Kreidler made headlines for controversial policies, other reasons

Kreidler was first elected to the position in 2000, and the former Congressman did not get much attention until 2019-2020 and beyond.

The job of the insurance commissioner is to ensure that insurance companies in WA adhere to all state-mandated rules, and perform their functions legally and properly towards citizens who file claims.

He announced he will not seek re-election in 2024. Kreidler made headlines during COVID with his attempts to push for a ban on credit-based insurance scoring, only to see it struck down by a judge. Credit-based scoring has been used for many years, as studies have shown the better people manage their finances the more responsible drivers they are. Kreidler claimed the practice was racist and biased.

Part of his statement read:

“Serving alongside you as Insurance Commissioner for Washington state has been, and continues to be, the greatest honor of my life,” said Kreidler. “I’ve always said it was the best job I’ve ever had, and I still feel that way today."

He was also asked to step down last year even by Gov. Inslee over allegations he abused his staff verbally and had a very toxic culture in the Insurance Commissioner's office.

Kreidler began to get into controversial waters when he became much more politically active over the last 2-3 years, some saying he was dabbling in areas not appropriate for his elected position.