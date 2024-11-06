WA I-2066 Passing, Would Require Natural Gas Option for Consumers

It's curious that WA voters shot down I-2117 which would repeal the Climate Commitment Act (and go after natural gas as well), but they are passing I-2066.

I-2066 from Lets Go WA would require a natural gas option

I-2066 was a 'late' addition to the initiative process, it would require energy companies (such as PUD's and others) to have available natural gas as an option for homeowners and businesses. It was created to prevent efforts by the state to outright 'ban' natural gas. According to Lets Go WA:

"This measure would require utilities and local governments to provide natural gas to eligible customers; prevent state approval of rate plans requiring or incentivizing gas service termination, restricting access to gas service, or making it cost-prohibitive; and prohibit the state energy code, localities, and air pollution control agencies from penalizing gas use. "

It would also revise or eliminate some previous legislative language that would give natural gas more wiggle room.

WA voters are, as of Tuesday midday, passing the Initiative by a margin of 51 to 48 percent roughly. It is passing in 34 of the state's 39 counties, but not in King.

The jury is still out on this one, but the fact that voters are giving it a push, but killed I-2117 and keeping the CCA likely shows voter confusion. There was NOT a massive anti-I-2066 campaign, as there was with I-2117.