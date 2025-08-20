WA State’s 1st Hybrid Ferry Quits Working 4 Weeks After Debut

According to sources, WA States hybrid ferry conversion program is at least $36 million dollars over budget, and officials say the state is not likely to meet it's 2040 goal of an all electric or hybrid fleet.

And now, the first hybrid ferry, the Wenatchee, is dockside being examined following an engine failure.

The hybrid ferry Wenatchee went dead in the water

After 22 months, the Wenatchee Ferry made its maiden voyage on July 10th with Governor Ferguson and former Governor Jay Inslee on board. However, less than four weeks later, the ferry experienced an engine failure.

Friday, August 15th, the ferry was nearing completion of its Seattle to Bainbridge Island run, when two of the four electric motors shut off, causing the ferry to lose power near Seattle's Colman Dock. According to MyNorthwest.com:

"Ferry workers found the control system’s communication wires were unstable, causing the motors to shut down. A generator powered by a diesel engine drives the motors, which power the propellers of the ferry. Once electric charging stations are built at terminals, this will change."

Crew members were able to restore the power, and the vessel docked normally, with no issues for passengers, crew, or vehicles.

KIRO-7 News in Seattle reported that the failure raised questions among some experts about the reliability of the electric power needed to drive such a large vessel.

The Wenatchee remains dockside, while more examinations and repairs, if needed, are made. The 22-month-long conversion cost the state $136 mlllion dollars. State officials say it is doubtful they will be able to meet the state's 2040 ferry goal, and the issue of infrastructure and charging stations dockside is a major challenge.

The hybrid ferry conversion program was launched before any of the dockside charging stations were built.