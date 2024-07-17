WA High-Capacity Firearm Magazine Ban Stands for Now, Says State Supreme Court

The Washington State Supreme Court ruled this week the high-capacity firearm magazine ban can stay, pending further arguments.

Ruling stems from lawsuit filed against Kelso gun store

In 2023, WA State Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a lawsuit claiming Gator's Guns in Kelso sold 11,400 high capacity magazines (over ten rounds) since the ban went into effect in 2022.

According to Cascade PBS:

"Cowlitz Superior Court judge Gary Bashor ruled in April that Washington’s ban on magazines with more than 10 rounds of ammunition violated the state and U.S. Constitutions. Ferguson filed the successful motion to the state Supreme Court for a temporary stay of ruling. Monday’s ruling solidified that temporary stay."

Chief Justice Steven Gonzales admitted the 2nd Amendment concerns of the petitioners, but he claimed in the written decision there are many other courts that have upheld similar bans. The Supreme Court will hear more arguments in the case, likely this fall.