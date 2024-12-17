WA Group Suggests Shooting Down Mystery Drones

As the number of sightings of unexplained drone flights increases and spreads across the US, several methods of dealing with them are being suggested.

WA Gun group says 'shoot them down'

One such group, Washington Gun Rights, posted in "X" (formerly Twitter) over the weekend they're ready for any such incursions, if they show up here.

The group posted a picture of VP J.D. Vance pointing a firearm at the sky (taken from an older social media post) and included a caption that read "Everyone in Washington Waiting for the Drones to Fly Over." The post also read in the margin, "me and the boys are gonna have a good time!"

According to The Olympian, GOP House Rep. and WA GOP Chair Jim Walsh shared a screenshot of the post, and added "Definitely True in LD 19", referring to his legislative District near Aberdeen.

So far, no one was been able to definitively offer an explanation for the massive increase in reported incidents involving drones, but a number of state and even Congressional officials are pressing the FBI and others for answers.

While the FAA and others say it's illegal to shoot them down, that has not kept it from happening. As far back as 2012, near Philadelphia, an animal rights group surveillance drone taking footage of a pigeon hunt being held on private land was shot down by a well-placed large-caliber round. In 2017, a duck hunter in Utah also brought one down.