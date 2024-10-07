WA Grants Will Reportedly Speed Up Building Permit Processes

$3 million dollars have been allocated through grants to numerous cities and counties across the state to speed up building permit processes.

Officials say speeding up the permit process will help provide more residential housing

The Dept. of Commerce says:

"The funding will help create digital permitting processes and consolidate permit reviews, reducing the time needed to process and approve residential building permits, moves that strengthens the state’s pipeline of new housing production."

The funding comes from legislation that unanimously passed the State House and Senate earlier this year. The following cities and counties have received funds to streamline their permit processes:

City of Airway Heights: $187,500

City of College Place: $170,500

City of Mukilteo: $100,000

City of Wapato: $89,219

Town of Yarrow Point: $187,500

Pierce County: $187,500

Skagit County: $187,500

Some of the funding will go to what's called Paper to Digital Grants. The following municipalities will get funds to fully transition their slower paper processes to digital:

City of Anacortes: $197,335

City of Arlington: $183,000

City of Buckley: $80,000

City of Carnation: $100,000

City of La Center: $194,500

City of Lakewood: $240,000

City of Lynden: $140,000

City of Port Townsend: $60,000

City of Snoqualmie: $117,811

City of Spokane: $375,000

City of University Place: $30,000

Jefferson County: $94,000

Lewis County: $78,635

While this will likely speed up the process, it does not address the growing concerns over building codes that are being or have been modified to omit natural gas, which many builders say is driving up costs for residential homes. This, and other code modifications, have driven up the price and feasibility of construction.