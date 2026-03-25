Here’s the REAL Reasons WA State Gas Tax Revenue Keeps Falling, and Falling, And…
You may have seen the new WA Transportation Commission headlines that over the next six years, WA state will have a $353 million dollar transportation shortfall. Of that, 61 percent or about $217 is from gas taxes (at the pump). And, they noted vehicle registrations are down too. That accounts for $68 million of the revenue slide.
State Officials can tell us the numbers, but none of them address the "why" part of this equation.
State Officials Appear Dumbfounded as Gas Tax Revenue Keeps Falling Year after Year.
During a hearing meeting this week WTC Officials tried to attribute some of the decline in fuel sales to the US-Iran Conflict. Is that it? Nope.
That only began a month or so ago. The gas tax has been sliding long before that
Is it otherwise due to other global instability? Nope. Geopolitical issues always make oil prices spike, then they self-correct.
The Gas Tax Has been Raised Twice in Last 9 Years, and It Was Not Small
We already had some of the highest gas taxes in the US, and between 2016 and today, the tax has gone up 11.9 (basically 12) cents. For a typical 15 gallon fill-up for an average vehicle, that's at least an extra $1.08.
The Climate Commitment Act Has Added to the Crunch
Future 42 is a conservative-leaning think tank and advocacy group who pushes for free market and business laws that promote economic growth. They've been tracking fuel prices for sometime with their Facebook Gas Price Friday Feature.
Want to know how much the gas tax and Climate Commitment Act contribute to our gas prices? March 20th, they posted this information:
The Drop in Gas Tax and Registration Revenue Didn't Start Yesterday
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Gallery Credit: Aubrey Jane McClaine