How Many Gas Tax Hikes-Fees Has WA State Had Since 2003?

With another $.6 cents-per-gallon hike this summer, WA is the only state where the gas price is higher than it was one year ago. But that's not all.

WA state has seen gas tax hikes or fees rise in each of the last 21 years

The gas tax is legally obligated by the state constitution to go only toward roads, bridges, and other transportation infrastructure. Yet, as the gas tax rises every year or new fees are imposed, the state is lagging behind on keeping up with roads.

According to The Center Square and Gas Buddy, the week of last June 18, 2024 the price of gas was $4.35 on average statewide. The same time this year, it was $4.41.

This does not include fees from the Climate Commitment Act, either, which raised gas prices by at least $.52 cents per gallon.

In 2003, the state gas tax was $.28 cents per gallon. This year, it is $.55 cents per gallon, an increase of $.27 cents. WA state now has the 4th highest in the nation, only behind such states as CA, PA, and Illinois.

WA State's gas tax has gone up 21 times in 20 years. Whether it's the actual gas tax, or associated fees that go toward transportation, gas tax prices have risen 21 times in 20 years according to Future42.

