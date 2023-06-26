WA Gas Prices Jump to Just Under $5.00 per Gallon

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

According to AAA data, WA gas prices have risen again.

Prices are up $.08 cents from last week

The prices we are referring to are the statewide average for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel.

One week ago, AAA reported the WA state average was just over $4.89. Now, it is just over $4.97.

One month ago, it was $4.64. The rising rate is attributed to, since January, the implementation of the carbon tax passed by the legislature nearly two years ago but did not go into effect until 2023.

The highest county remains San Juan, with an average price of $5.47 per gallon, Jefferson County is also over $5 as are six other counties including King.

Asotin remains the lowest at $4.41. Metro areas besides King County, we see $4,74 in Spokane, the Tri-Cities between $4.85 and $4.88, and Yakima is at $4.74 and the Vancouver area is $4.93.

If this current rate of increase continues, about 8 cents per week, we will pass $5.00 per gallon in a week or two at least.