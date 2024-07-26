WA Ferry Workers Say ‘Abuse’ From Angry Riders Increasing

Perhaps it's the heat, some near-record temperatures, or could be the lack of routes and delays. Either way, WA State Ferry workers say they're being subjected to increased 'abuse' by customers.

Washington State Ferry system is more stressed than before

According to Washington State Ferries, there have been increasing reports of verbal and behavioral 'abuse' towards workers recently. WSF is a branch of the WA State Department of Transportation.

They operate the state's ferry system, and according to Yahoo:

"On Wednesday morning, authorities were called to handle an irate passenger aboard a ferry sailing on the Bainbridge route.

This incident comes on the heels of an apology from Washington State Ferries leadership to ferry workers following a surge in "abuse" from angry passengers, as tensions on routes across Puget Sound escalate. A memo penned by Assistant Secretary Steve Nevey acknowledged the hardships endured by frontline workers."

Get our free mobile app

Officials say staffing strugglers and passenger misunderstandings and confusion are much of the fuel behind the anger. In addition to the increasing number of passengers, the number of ferries and routes is not growing.

We reported recently WA state has a dire shortage of boats, and it will be years before new ferries hit the water. In the meantime, WSF officials stress to customers and riders to please remember the workers they are unloading on are people, too.