WA Federal Indian Correctional Officer Facing Sexual Assault Charges

The US Attorney's Office in Spokane reports a former Federal Bureau of Indian Affairs Correctional Officer is facing threatening and sexual assault charges.

The suspect could possibly get life in prison

The formal charge against 34-year-old Darren Bowannie is Deprivation of Rights Under Color of Law. Borwannie was responsible for, according to the US Attorney's Office, transporting individuals in the custody of the Spokane Indian Tribe and Bureau of Indian Affairs, to and from the Colville Tribal Correctional Facility located in Nepelem, WA.

Get our free mobile app

According to the US Attorney's Office:

"...on February 9, 2024, Bowannie, who was working as a correctional officer for the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) at the time, was transporting an individual from Wellpinit, Washington to Nespelem, Washington. During the transport, Bowannie allegedly threatened and sexually assaulted the individual he was transporting."

Officials say if he is convicted he could face up to life in prison, as well as 5 years of supervised release.

Bowannie made his first court appearance on Monday, September 9th.