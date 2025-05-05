WA Employment Security to Host Federal Job Fair May 15th

The WA State Employment Security Department plans to hold a Federal job fair, virtually, May 15th.

Job fair will target Federal workers

WA Employment Security (WES) Officials said it's part of what they call their "Rapid Response" Program to help Federal workers who have, or are likely to lose their jobs.

According to Officials:

"The job fair, part of Employment Security’s rapid response efforts, will connect federal workers with state, county and city government job opportunities."

The virtual fair will take place May 15th., from 10 AM to 2PM, details, registration and more information are available by clicking here. 

There are an estimated 76,000 Federal workers in WA, the three counties with the most are Kitsap, King, and Pierce. The top Federal occupations in WA are the US Postal Service, Department of Defense, and the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Of those, most of the Federal cuts have been to Veterans Affairs.

