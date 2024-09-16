WA DV Suspect Knocks Down Power Lines in Attempt to Escape

Island County WA does not see a large amount of crime news, but this one is unusual. Its largest towns are Oak Harbor and Coupeville.

Domestic Violence Suspect cuts down a power pole

Island County is made up of a small series of islands in Puget Sound, primarily Whidbey Island. Sunday morning the ICSO (Island County Sheriff's Office) says 44-year-old Joshua Burden was being sought on a Domestic Violence charge.

Burden, in an effort to slow Deputies who were searching for him, cut down a power line along State Route 525 on Whidbey Island. It knocked out power for a number of residents in what's called the Greenbank area, an unincorporated area.

Apparently, he was hoping the downed power lines on the road would impede Officers' attempts to locate him.

SR 525 remained closed for the rest of Sunday due to repairs, Burden was located and captured, according to the ISCO on Monday. No injuries were reported from the incident.