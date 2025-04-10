WA DNR to Donate Surplus Fire Engines to Rural Fire Districts

Using a surplus equipment program authorized by the legislature 8 years ago, The Department of Natural Resources will be donating engines to rural fire districts.

DNR donates them through the Fire District Assistant Program

The program allows transfer of ownership to rural fire districts at no cost to them. The specific districts where they will go was not yet listed.

According to DNR, there's also a Federal program, the Federal Excess Property Program which allows districts to access Forest Service engines as well.

Last year, DNR distributed 14 engines. Some of the criteria they use to determine where they go include:

"Wildfire Prone Area

Mutual aid response agreements with DNR

Volunteer firefighter membership

District Budget

Average Annual Wildfire Responses

Districts that have not received an engine in the last five years are first priority. *Decks are excluded*

Additional criteria may also be utilized"

The distribution will be done shortly.