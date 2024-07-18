WA Dept of Ag Issues Japanese Beetle Alert for Tri-Cities Area

A new alert has been issued for the Lower Columbia Basin and Tri-Cities area by the WA State Department of Ag.

Japanese Beetles have been found in larger numbers

Japanese Beetles are greenish-copper-colored insects that do not have any main predators in the US, and they're known to eat and destroy just about any plant.

The Beetles lay their larvae in lawns, and the developing insects eat the roots and kill the grass. Their preferred host plant are roses,but they also eat hops, blueberries, and at least 300 other plant varieties.

The WSDA says last year five Beetles were spotted and trapped in Pasco, but this year that number is up to 38. They're also being monitored up the Yakima Valley, and in Western WA as well.

According to the WSDA:

"In addition to reporting Japanese beetles, there are other steps residents can take to prevent spreading this highly invasive pest:

Don’t move yard waste. Compost yard waste at home.

If you find Japanese beetles on your property, consider one of the treatment options recommended by Washington State University Extension.

Collect Japanese beetles on garden plants and put them in soapy water to kill them.

Spread the word. Make sure your neighbors know about and are also on the lookout for and know what to do if they spot Japanese beetles."

They've been in the US for a number of years, they were first spotted on the East Coast but have migrated their way across the country. If you suspect you have found one, save it in a jar or other container, photograph it, and report it to: pest@agr.wa.gov