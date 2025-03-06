WA Dems Want to Criminally Prosecute Environmental Violations

A bill proposed by a WA State Democratic Senator would open the door for criminal prosecutions for environmental violations.

The bill would place violations in the same category as manslaughter

Senator Yasmin Trudeau of Tacoma has proposed ESSB (Enhanced State Senate Bill) 5360 would greatly enhance the ability to prosecute persons and businesses for "environmental crimes" and open the offender up to facing a Class B or C felony.

According to The Center Square, extreme violations of policies are sometimes prosecuted harshly by the Department of Ecology, but usually, criminal charges are only used as a last resort--and not very often. DOE says usually fines and education work to correct any issues. But this bill would go way beyond that.

This Enhanced Senate Bill would greatly expand the definitions of violations to not only include persons but businesses and other entities. And, it would make first-time violations a Class B Felony.

This would put an environmental violation in the same field as manslaughter, gun theft, restraining order violations, and residential burglary.

Opponents, including a number of Republicans, fear this would allow the weaponization of environmental policies. They said a first-time violator who might not realize they're breaking a policy could wind up being a felon.

GOP opponents, including Senator John Braun of Centralia, said WA state already has trouble building things, from houses to infrastructure and more. This bill would only create more confusion, regulations, and possibly result in businesses and industry refrain from attempting to expand operations and grow the economy for fear of prosecution.

Democrat supporters claim with what they say is the possible abolishment of the EPA by the Trump Administration, such enforcement would be needed to 'take up the slack.'