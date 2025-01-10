WA Dems Seek to ban Flavored Vapes, Menthol Cigs and More

One opponent of the proposal calls the legislation a "solution in search of a problem."

Democratic legislators seek to ban flavored vape products

Two Democratic legislators, State Rep. Kristine Reeves, D-Federal Way, and State Sen. T’wina Nobles, D-University Place, are poised to introduce House and Senate versions of a bill that would outlaw flavored vape or e-cig products, menthol (flavored) cigarettes, and flavored pouch tobacco products, such as Zyn.

House Bill 1203 would also go after what they refer to as "entertainment vape products" that include video games or music, according to the WA State Standard.and Chronicle Online.

Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal also supports the proposal.

According to the Standard:

"In 2023, 29% of Washington’s 12th graders reported having tried e-cigarettes, according to the state’s Healthy Youth Survey. That’s compared to 17.5% who said they’d smoked cigarettes.

Nationally, students who have used e-cigarettes overwhelmingly reported choosing flavored options, with fruit flavors being the most popular, according to federal Food & Drug Administration data."

However, last October, a study from the CDC showed tobacco use by middle and high school age students was at its lowest levels in 25 years.

Tony Abboud, Executive Director of the Vape Technology Association, which is an e-cig support-tech group, says this legislation (in light of the CDC data) is a "solution in search of a problem."

6 other states have limitations on flavored vape products to varying degrees. In 2019, Gov. Inslee signed a temporary order banning flavored vape product sales after a nationwide threat caused over 2,800 people to be hospitalized with lung issues, and 68 deaths.

That issue was linked in large part to a number of under-regulated overseas-produced products, which led to stricter production and oversight standards.