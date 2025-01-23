WA Dem Pushing Bill Requiring Liability Insurance for Gun Owners

A Democratic lawmaker has proposed a bill that would require WA gun owners to purchase liability insurance or a bond, which the bill says would provide 'coverage' if someone is hurt or killed by that firearm. The policy would have to be for at least $25,000.

WA Republicans compare this bill to racial poll tax laws decades ago

Federal Way House Rep Kristine Reeves has introduced HB (house bill) 1504, which would require someone to purchase a firearm liability insurance policy or a bond before owning the gun.

House Rep Jim Walsh, R-Aberdeen) compared the bill to century-old poll tax laws that were finally repealed in WA in 1922. Across the US, and in WA, many blacks were disenfranchised from voting because of poll taxes. If they paid a tax, they could vote. This eliminated and discriminated against many lower-income minorities.

Walsh says this proposal, besides being unconstitutional, would favor wealthier people who could afford to carry the insurance.

The Center Square reports Rep. Reeves has not replied to a request for a comment, and it is unclear how the Department of Licensing would enforce it.