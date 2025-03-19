WA Dairy Worker Charged in $122K Worker&#8217;s Comp Scam

WA Dairy Worker Charged in $122K Worker’s Comp Scam

Getty Images

Washington Labor and Industries says a Skagit County dairy worker is facing a huge fraud charge.

  The worker returned to duties at other businesses

The worker, identified as Efrain Alatorre Camarena, is facing a felony charge for his role in defrauding worker's comp funds.

Camarena is being sought, his whereabouts are not known. He began taking L-I payments in 2006 after an injury. He was chasing a cow and fell.  He took the payments for five years, then resumed them in 2020 following surgery on his neck and back related to the injuries.

A doctor determined he could not work due to his injuries, and he continued to sign paperwork certifying he was not working.

610 KONA logo
Get our free mobile app

A L-I investigator learned Camarena was taking L-I payments, but between 2020 and 2023 had resumed working for another dairy where he made $172,000  according to pay stubs. Labor and Industries workers  came across the fraud while conducting routine checks cross referencing those receiving L-I payments and employment records.

An arrest warrant was issued after the suspect failed to show up for an arraignment last week.

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born?

Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance.

Gallery Credit: Katelyn Leboff

 

 

Categories: Business, Crime, KONA News

More From 610 KONA