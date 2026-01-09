WA Company Ready to Launch Concealed Weapons ‘Radar’ for Law Enforcement

A company founded in 2019 in Bellevue, WA is very close to providing demos and informational session for law enforcement about a new safety radar.

The new device is a handheld scanner

According to news releases and Geekwire, the handheld scanner made its initial debut in 2023, and now Lassen Peak company is preparing integration into police and law enforcement agencies.

For years, Officers have said that frisking suspects or patdowns for weapons is one of the most dangerous aspects of an arrest or detention. They're referred to as Terry stops or Terry Frisk's, based on a 1968 decision by the Supreme Court allowing external pat downs or brief detentions. Many altercations occur when an Officer is frisking or patting down a suspect, and sometimes concealed weapons are grabbed by the person and struggles ensue.

But with the new Lassen Peak handheld scanner, an Officer can stand 6 to 8 feet away and 'scan' the person to see if they have a concealed weapon. The tech operates in a similar method as airport scanners, except more precisely. According to the company:

"Lassen Peak is developing the world’s first fully-integrated handheld radar system for concealed weapon detection that can be conducted anywhere in the field for use in law enforcement, military, and private venue applications."

The device operates at 300 gigahertz, far more concentrated and powerful than convention radar. It's also different from metal detector wands used in courtrooms and entrance to sporting events and concerts.

The radar scanner will provide an 'image' of potential objects under a person's clothing. Company officials said in 2025 they talked to 62 different LE agencies. He said they are initially targeting larger metro areas with more Officers.

Company officials also said there are potential applications with the tech for overhead drones and other security.