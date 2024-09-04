WA Company Fined for Using Crane To Lift Workers Up to Building

A $150,000 fine has been levied against a Seattle construction company for using a crane lift to transport workers up to a building site.

Labor and Industries says the company used a large crane to lift workers up at least 95 feet.

Lane Construction Company admitted to L & I the regular construction lift, or elevator commonly used on such job sites, was broken. The allegations state the company used the crane to lift workers in and out of a 95-foot construction shaft at a Seattle Public Utilities’ Ship Canal Water Quality Project.

Normally, when working on multi-level buildings, workers use an elevator, especially in commercial construction. However, Lane said the elevator broke down in January, and rather than fix it, they just used the crane.

L & I did not specify of the workers were in any kind of 'box' or large container that was lifted by the crane.

L & I says using a crane for that purpose is only a last resort, namely in an emergency.

According to officials:

"Inspectors also determined Lane Construction did not follow relevant safety requirements including the minimum 20-foot clearance distance from power lines while hoisting the workers."

The company was hit with a large fine because L & I say the violations were willful and intentional. Instead of fixing the elevator, they chose to use the crane.