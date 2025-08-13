Western WA Youth Sports Coach Arrested for Child Porn

A youth sports league in a small western WA town has been rocked by sexual allegations by one of its coaches.

The coach is facing four charges

Wednesday, sources were reporting 36-year-old Brock Kasey Maxwell was arrested at his job at Capital Lumber in Tacoma. Four charges of Dealing in Depictions of Minors Engaged in Sexually Explicit Conduct, according to court documents.

Investigators began to look into Maxwell when they got a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit that someone was using the social media messenging app Kik to share sexually explicit sexual material involving children between May 1 and June 1st.

Kik has drawn criticism and from parents and social media watchdogs because it has attracted sexual predators, allowed inappropriate content and lack of parental controls.

Officials said he's accused of sharing and possessing videos and materials depictingr children as young as 2 being sexually abused. According to Ari Hoffman of KVI-Radio:

"...detectives also found court paperwork from an earlier case involving sexual exploitation material in his master-bedroom closet."

His wife also reportedly found a thumb drive five years ago containing child sex abuse materials. And, court papers say he was previously investigated while he was in college for child sex abuse materials.

There are court papers from Whitman County indicating a man by the same name was investigated and faced similar charges, but Hoffman says it is not known if they are the same person.

Maxwell coached his daughter's softball team for the Eatonville Youth Sports Association, they put a message addressing the charges on their website, and Maxwell has already been removed from any role in the league.

Eatonville is a small community of just under 3,000 in Pierce County, 32 miles south of Tacoma. The investigation continues through police and the Pierce County Sheriff's Department.