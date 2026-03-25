WA State Breaks Record for Highest Diesel Fuel Prices Ever

Another dubious honor for WA State. We've broken a fuel price record.

WA State Now Has the 2nd Highest Fuel Prices in Nation, and More

According to Gas Buddy and AAA have confirmed this week, in fact overnight, theprice of diesel fuel in WA has hit an all-time high.

It is now at a statewide average of $6.53 per gallon, in Seattle it's $6.67, Tacoma, $6.71. Unleaded fuel record is not far off. Only CA is higher.

What's Behind these Skyrocketing Prices?

Yes, every year, we see some price hikes due to the switch to summer blend fuels, and the conflict between the US and Iran has raised prices globally. But MyNorthest.com pointed out, while WA and CA are seeing stratospheric prices, why is Oregon lower?

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Oregon, and other states are dealing the same issues, but Oregon's diesel price is $.58 cents per gallon lower than WA. For unleaded fuel, that gap is $.43 cents--as of Wednesday March 25th.

The Climate Commitment Act is The Culprit

We were already dealing with higher prices than most states anyway, but the CCA, or pollution tax that was dumped on manufacturers and businesses (which by the way has done nothing to help climate change) put us way ahead when the current prices rose.

CA has a similar edict, and they are the highest in the US. So while everyone is feeling some pain at the pump, ours is much worse because of what the Democat dominated legislature and Gov. Inslee pushed through, and went into effect in 2023.

Unleaded Gas Record Coming?

AAA and Gas Buddy are reporting WA is also closing in on an unleaded gas record as well. The alll time WA high was $5.56 per gallon set in 2022, and now we are within a few pennies of that state average.

MyNorthwest.com reports the impact on WA State's ag industry could be catastrophic, not just for diesel, but it also affects chemical and fertilizer prices as well.