WA Bomb Threat Suspect Captured With 4-Year-Old Child in Car

A newer Police pursuit device helped Thurston County Deputies capture an alleged bomb suspect.

The suspect made a bomb threat, then left the location

TCSO Deputies got a priority request to assist with a bomb threat suspect on Wednesday. The man reportedly left the location after the threat, drove away with a four-year-old in the back seat.

Local agencies began the pursuit and the suspect drove toward Tenino on Old Highway 99.

The Thurston County Undersheriff also responded because he has an F-250 with a Grappler Device. The device attaches to the front bumper of the police care, and when deployed, it wraps around one of the rear wheels of the vehicle, keep it from turning.

The Grappler safely stopped the suspect's vehicle, and he was arrested and turned over to the agency who reported the initial threat.

According to the TCSO, the driver admitted he'd used Fentanyl that day.