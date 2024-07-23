WA Based Fertilizer Company Expands to Texas

New out of Bellingham, WA, Tidal Grow Agriscience has received a USDA grant to expand its operations.

Company will begin construction of a new plant in Texas.

According to Tidal Grow:

"BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Tidal Grow® AgriScience, a division of Tidal Vision Products Inc., has been awarded a Fertilizer Production Expansion Program (FPEP) grant by the USDA. This funding significantly increases production of the popular seafood hydrolysate liquid fertilizers Oceanic® and SeaPhos®. Tidal Grow AgriScience manufactures novel plant nutrition and crop protection solutions."

Get our free mobile app

The company plans to immediately begin construction of a new plant in Orange, Texas, that will continue to make their products.

Demand has been growing for the company's 'alternative' fertilizers, and officials say the growth is in direct response to increasing costs and uncertainty about the current fertilizer markets:

“Amidst continued global conflict and disrupted supply chains, American growers need novel regenerative solutions that improve soil and plant health to achieve higher yields,” said Norm Davy, CCO at Tidal Grow AgriScience. “Made by up-cycling waste from the seafood industry, our plant nutrition and crop protection products offer agronomists and growers creative solutions to solve some of agriculture’s greatest challenges.”

To find out more about this new fertilizer, click here