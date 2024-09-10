WA And 41 Other AG’s Want Warning Labels on Social Media Platforms

Attorney's General from 42 states have sent a letter to Congressional leaders. demanding they pass legislation requiring warning labels on certain social media sites. The Surgeon General had made that recommendation.

Officials point to studies, information showing harmful effects of overuse

According to information released by the WA State AG's office, studies show excessive use of social media correlates with greater instances of poor mental health outcomes. They say that's especially true in girls.

According to the information:

"June 17, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy authored an opinion piece in The New York Times calling on Congress to require a surgeon general’s warning on social media platforms. Murthy argued that a warning label, which requires congressional action, would regularly remind parents and adolescents that social media is not safe."

The warning labels would regularly remind adults that social media is not safe. According to the AG's information:

"According to the Surgeon General, recent research shows that adolescents who spend more than three hours per day on social media face double the risk of experiencing poor mental health outcomes, such as symptoms of depression and anxiety. It can also lead to eating disorders, suicidal thoughts and body dysmorphia."

The studies claim 1 in 3 girls ages 11-15 claim they feel "addicted" to certain platforms, and over half say it would be hard to give up.

Any such labels would require Congressional action.