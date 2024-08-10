WA Alert Issued After Invasive Mussels Found in Aquarium Decorative Algae

The Washington State Department of Agriculture and WA State Invasive Species Council have issued an alert for consumers with aquariums, and any who've purchased certain moss products.

Invasive Zebra or Quagga mussels found in moss balls

Zebra and Quagga mussels are rapidly growing invasive species that authorities are trying to eradicate in Idaho and Washington. If left unchecked, these mollusks can clog nearly any type of water system, including drinking, irrigation, sewage and others. They cling to solid objects and layer on top of each other, creating massive plugs and clogs.

August 5th WA officials were notified by a Renton aquarium shop that they'd received a shipment of contaminated decorative Marimo moss balls. These are commonly used for decorations in fish and other tanks. The store suspected the balls contained dangerous mussels.

According to the Department of Ag:

"Lab testing confirmed the mussels were zebra mussels (Dreisena polymorpha), a prohibited aquatic invasive species in Washington that, if established in local waters, would be capable of causing significant infrastructure and environmental damage. Zebra mussels and a close relative, the quagga mussel, are not known to be established in Washington."

“We are asking anyone who has purchased Marimo moss balls within the last year from any retailer to inspect the moss balls and take steps to decontaminate their aquarium or water garden for invasive zebra mussels,” said Justin Bush, aquatic invasive species policy coordinator. “Anything that moves can move invasive species; problem plant seeds can hitchhike on your boots, aquatic animals can attach to your boat or equipment, and harmful species can also move by hitchhiking through commerce, as we see in this case.”

It is estimated if Zebra or Quagga mussels are widely introduced into ecosystems, it could cost the state upwards of $100 a year to treat and eradicate.