WA AG Responds to 2 ‘Other’ Bob Fergusons Running for Governor

WA State Attorney General Bob Ferguson is up in arms over two other candidates who filed to run for Governor in WA, who were both registered as "Bob Ferguson." He claims it is being done to confuse voters.

The two other Bob Fergusons were registered.

According to KOMO News, AG Ferguson on Monday addressed the issue, claiming it confuses voters and that's why it was done:

"Washingtonians start voting in less than two months. We are going to need significant resources to get the message out about which 'Bob Ferguson' to vote for in August."

Ferguson also claims the actions violate state election laws, citing an RCW that prohibits registerering to run using "duplicate" or non-existent or untrue names.

Glenn Morgan, a citizen activist who runs the YouTube page and website We The Governed, admitted on his Facebook page he was somewhat behind the actions, saying he was the volunteer campaign manager for both. His page said:

"they are both superior in every way to the AG running for the same office, and I believe they can provide better choices for the Democrats in our state for that office."

AG Ferguson said the dropout deadline to withdraw from running is 5 PM Monday, May 13th, and he said if the two 'other' Bob Fergusons withdrew they could avoid prosecution. He did not directly specify if charges would be pursued against the other "Bobs" running for Governor.

WA State GOP Chairman and House Rep Jim Walsh said he'd had nothing to do with the registration, but added it's interesting that AG Ferguson "has his knickers in a bunch when his party created this situation," referring to the jungle or Top 2 primary system.

A Top 2 primary system advances the two highest vote-getters to the general election, regardless of their party affiliation. So, you could have 2 GOP or 2 Democratic candidates vying for the same office. Walsh said it's another example of why WA state needs to get rid of it.