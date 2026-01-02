WA Journalists Spar with AG Over Allegations of Daycare Fraud

WA State Attorney General Nick Brown issued some strong statements regarding what he claims is harrasment and stalking-like behavior by independent journalists, who are looking into allegations of daycare fraud in WA.

Following the Minnesota Federal investigations that have just started, claims of fraud have spread to other states, including WA.

Following the Federal investigations that have begun in Minnesota over alleged Somali-run daycare and education centers, several independent journalists and a Seattle radio talk show host have been digging up information.

Allegations have surfaced of similar fraud in WA after state records indicate some Somali-language daycare operations appear to have received state funding or grants, but some have incomplete or a lot of missing information on state website.

These investigators also claim to have uncovered some evidence these establishments may not be legitimate. An independent journalist named Cam Higby, noted investigator Jonathan Choe and others spent several days knocking on doors and digging through state records. They claim one daycare, the Dhgash Family Childcare, received $210,000 from the state, but when they knocked on the door of the facility, a person inside told them there's no daycare there, nor has there ever been.

One facility doesn't have physical address, phone number, or a website listed with state

Another facility in Kent, WA was said to have received $30,000-plus last year from the state, but the online DCYF (Dept of Children, Youth and Families) website doesn't show a physical address, website, or other related information about the facility.

AG Brown's statement said in part: (by way of KVI Radio Seattle)

“My office has received outreach from members of the Somali community after reports of home-based daycare providers being harassed and accused of fraud with little to no fact-checking.”

AG Brown and Gov. Bob Ferguson held a press conference following a meeting with Somali community "leaders" and indicated their support for them, and encourage anyone to report alleged harrasment, intrustions or other behavior to the state's hate crime website or call the state hotline.

According to statements from state officials, there are 539 Somali-affiliated daycare or learning centers in WA State. These investigators, including Ari Hoffman of KVI Radio, say there's no way of knowing exactly how many are legitimate. But they countered Brown's comments by saying discrepancies with the state's website (lack of information, missing reports and more) are the reason these journalists are looking into it.

Some of the investigators say they found another four Federal Way venues that had similar suspicious activities. Show host Hoffman said in his report dated 12-31 at the Post Millenial online:

"...many noted that the DCYF failed to notice discrepancies on its own website, including missing addresses, licenses, and other data, yet still received large sums in taxpayer funding, which is what the journalists are investigating."