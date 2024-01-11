WA AG Expected to Sue to Block Kroger’s Takeover of Albertsons

Sources reporting the alleged pending lawsuit have not said if they know why the AG is bringing the lawsuit.

WA AG Bob Ferguson to dispute merger between Kroger and Albertsons

Reuters and Bloomberg are reporting that, as of Thursday afternoon January 12th, there will be a lawsuit filed to block the takeover.

Reuters says the suit is expected to drop very soon, possibly as early as Thursday afternoon or Friday. The acquisition is said to be $24.6 billion dollars.

According to Reuters, in response to this allegedly pending suit, officials are not happy:

"Any decision to attempt to enjoin the transaction now would be premature," a Kroger spokesperson said, adding the company was engaged in "productive discussions" with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and state Attorneys General.

"The only parties that would benefit if this deal is blocked would be Amazon, Walmart and other large, non-union retailers," an Albertsons spokesperson said."

Six US Congressional lawmakers had reportedly written to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) voicing opposition to the massive merger.

The FTC was not expected to get heavily involved in the case until February.