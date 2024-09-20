WA 988 Suicide Prevention Line Doubles Number of Calls in 2 Years

988 is the WA State went into operation on July 16th of 2022, and now, two years later, the call and text volume has doubled.

Officials say chats and calls increasing

With September being National Suicide Prevention Month, the call volumes continue to increase.

According to the WA State Department of Health, the August numbers were 9.409 calls that went to the call centers across WA State. Counselors responded to 1,200 chats and 2,751 texts during that same period. 93 percent of the calls and 98 percent of the texts and chats were handled by in-state counselors and workers, the rest went to national call centers that are tied into the program.

Help is available 24-7, and counselors told KING-5 TV in Seattle they see it as a measure of hope. While the steadily increasing volume could seem alarming, officials say it's a positive sign that people are reaching out for, and getting, help and assistance they need.