Federal crash data shows it's not just snowy roads, either.

WA State Has 2nd Worse Bad Weather-Related Crash Rates

A recent study done by Houston Personal Injury Lawyers, a major Texas and regional law firm, shows WA trails only Alaska.

The study analyzed data from 2020-2024 from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, that listed all fatal crashes recorded, and found 819 fatalities occured in conditions described as bad weather.

Those conditions include everything from rain, sleet, snow, blowing dust-dirt, fog, ice and more.

The Stats Show WA with A 25.2 Percent Fatality Rate

Alaska's rate was 42.6, but their number of fatal crashes related to bad weather were only 132. Oregon was second behind WA, with a fatality rate of 23.9. According to the data and information released by Houston Personal Injury Lawyers:

"The state (WA) reported 3,253 deadly crashes between 2020 and 2024, of which 819 took place in adverse weather conditions, including 617 taking place in rain or wet road conditions."

Apparently Many Of Us Don't Slow Down When It's Wet

Especially on the west side, and even going over the Cascade Mountain passes, we've all driven through torrential rain and downpours, and perhaps felt our vehicle hydroplane a little bit. Officials with Houston, including spokesman and owner-managing partner Stephen Goldenzweig, said most drivers don't take into account how dangerous and challenging driving in wet conditions can be, and they don't adjust accordingly.

Rounding out the Top Ten (worst states) were Maine, Vermont, West Virginia, Minnesota, Wyoming, Montana and Kentucky.

The 'best' states for fewest bad-weather fatal crashes? The Bottom Three were CA, Nevada and Arizona.