We've heard the stories, and seen the numbers, but the impact of drug deaths in WA is now even bigger.

New Data Shows WA State 2nd Highest in US Since 2020

A leading national addiction recovery guide online, Addiction Resource, did a study utilizing CDC (centers for disease control) data between 2019 and 2025. They studied the grand total of 630,847 drug-related overdose deaths. Some of the deaths were atributed to more than just 1 drug.

They found 17,542 were in Washington state. Using the data, they ranked all 50 states as well as 550 countries worldwide, to come up with an overdose death rate.

Our Rates Jumped, While National Rates Dropped

The Study ranks states and countries on the rate of overdose deaths for every 100,000 of population. Our state's overdose death rate rose from 22.4 deaths for every 100K to 36.7, which is now second in the US. That increase was from 2020 to 2025. They also broke it down year-by-year.

Alaska is still ahead of Washington state, but they are close. As for counties, Spokane saw the biggest overall jump between 2020-2025, up 170 percent. Whatcom County (Bellingham) saw the 2nd biggest rise, 129 percent over that period.

Which Drugs are Mostly Responsible?

According to information released as part of the study:

"In Washington state, deaths involving synthetic opioids (mainly fentanyl) rose by 1,484 (up 224.5%) between 2020 and 2025, the biggest change of any drug group, and more than the rise in all overdose deaths counted the same way, as deaths not involving them fell.

These counts record deaths in the state where they happened, and a single death can involve more than one drug."

Where Does the Mid Columbia Rank?

Yakima made the growing list, coming in at 11th, with an increase of 45 percent since 2020, Benton landed at 12th with an increase of 40.3. Beside Spokane, no other eastern WA county made the list.