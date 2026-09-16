Kiona Benton School Officials are reminding citizens that in July, the School Board and District approved putting forth an Education Programs and Operations (EP&O) levy on the ballot for November 3rd.

After 2 Failed Tries, District Hoping for Passage

Kiona Benton and Prosser are both on what's called the WA State monitored "binding conditions" due to negative financial standing, largely due to the levy failures in 2025. Prosser is facing declining enrollments and rising costs.

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According to information released by the District this week:

"If approved, the two-year replacement levy would collect $2,208,341 in 2027 and $2,318,758 in 2028. The estimated levy rate is $1.30 per $1,000 of assessed property value in both years.

Passage of the levy would also make the district eligible for an estimated $803,841 in state Local Effort Assistance (LEA) funding over the two-year period. LEA is state funding provided to eligible school districts based in part on locally approved levy funding. The district would not receive those funds if the levy is not approved"

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Kit Be Has Taken Significant Steps to Reduce Costs

Combined, these two make up just over 11 percent of the District budget. Since the two levies that failed in February and November of 2025, the District did not seek replacements for retiring educators, cut C-Squad sports, cut extra-curricular transportation for sports and field trips, froze administrative salaries, and eliminated some nursing and counseling positions. Other cuts were made as well.

In February the levy failed by 51 votes, the November measure fell short by 35. The two-year levy would be for $4.9 million dollars.