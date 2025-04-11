Volunteer Youth Leader Arrested in Yakima County for Sex Allegations

The Yakima County Sheriff's Office reported Thursday they've arrested a man from the Sunnyside-Outlook area on alleged sexually-related offenses.

The man works as a volunteer youth leader at an area church

The 32-year-old man works at a lower valley church, and a minor teen revealed details of the alleged offenses to adults, according to the YCSO.

Detectives arrested the man at his home, he reportedly told investigators the youth had been to his home many times, but denied all the sexual contact allegations.

He is in the Yakima County Jail facing six counts of rape of a child, two counts of child molestation, and one count of communication with a minor for immoral purposes.

The case continues to be investigated, no other information has been released.