A major milestone at Hanford, according to information released this week, the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Hanford Site and its contractor, Central Plateau Cleanup Company (CPCCo) have disposed of the first batch of low-level waste from the VIT Plant.

Where Is the Waste Being Stored?

Stainless steel containers full of the vitrified waste (glass-solidified) were placed on a concrete pad, to be readied for placement in the Integrated Disposal Site. Five of them were placed in the permanent facility.

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The site is 1,500 feet wide, 765 feet long and 45 feet deep and can be expanded if necessary. The waste will be stored there, and the Hanford subcontractor and DOE have also constructed two 400,000 gallon tanks designed to catch and store any potentially contaminated water from dust suppression and other soil-related activity.

Contaminated water tank storage--DOE Media Release Contaminated water tank storage--DOE Media Release loading...

According to a release from the Department of Energy:

"The Integrated Disposal Facility received the first containers last fall, staging them on a nearby concrete pad to prepare them for disposal. About 25 containers are ready to be moved into the disposal cell."

The milestone is the first permanent disposal of the low-level waste. The low-level waste is being disposed of first.