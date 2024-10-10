Viruses Found on Toothbrushes Are Actually ‘Helpful?’

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

A recent study from Northwestern University reveals a study of hundreds of toothbrushes and showerheads has turned up viruses unlike anything researchers have ever seen.

The viruses apparently 'eat' or destroy many kinds of bad bacteria

The Northwestern University McCormick School of Engineering study looked at hundreds of toothbrushes and even showerheads. They found what are called bacteriophages, or phages for short.

The study was an offshoot of a previous effort name Operation PottyMouth.

After swabbing the brushes and shower heads, they found new viruses they'd never seen before, and learned these viruses--which pose no harm to people--actually infect and destroy many kinds of potentially harmful bacteria.

Some kinds of bacteria cause leprosy and tuberculosis. While no major breakthroughs were established from the study, over 600 new viruses were detected. Researchers believe followup work could identify how some of these viruses could help destroy other kinds of bacteria, thus lowering threat risks to people.

Get our free mobile app

The study was published in the journal Frontiers in Microbiomes. However, you should still take care of your toothbrush (rinse it out) and clean the showerhead every now and then...