A 41-year-old Spokane man arrested May 18th for a violent vandalism at a North Spokane restaurant was arrested a week earlier for a similar crime which also caused substantial damage.

Man Trashes Plant Pots, and More in Outdoor Dining Area

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office release information this week about the incident, around 4:40 PM they responded to a location in the 12400 block of North Division Street.

Witnesses and 9-1-1 callers reported the man was yelling, punching windows, and then he proceeded to knock over a total of at least 4 very large planters, and also did some damage to a window.

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A number of patrons nearby expressed fears for their safety. As Deputies arrived, they located Zachary B. Schwager in the parking lot. He was blocking a parking stall, and Officers ordered him to place his hands behind his head and he was not free to leave.

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The Suspect Decided Otherwise

Schwager instead threw his hat on the ground, balled up his fists, and assumed a fighting posture toward the Officers. The Deputies moved in, and after a struggle, he was subdued and cuffed. The witness and business owner confirmed he was the one who caused several thousand dollars worth of damages to the planters and other property.

Schwager was taken to the Spokane County Jail and booked on multiple charges. The SCSO noted he'd been arrested for a similar incident elsewhere on May 11th. when he shattered a window and damaged a door of an unrelated business.

The investigation continues.