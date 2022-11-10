Fatal head-on crash near Quincy in Grant County (GCSO) Fatal head-on crash near Quincy in Grant County (GCSO) loading...

Grant County investigators are still trying to learn why a driver swerved across the centerline of a road near Quincy, WA Wed night.

Late-night crash kills the driver.

Around 8:40 PM 33-year-old Justin Evans of Spokane was driving a Toyota 4Runner eastbound on Rd. 5 NW. Coming the opposite way was a 2013 International ProStar Commercial Vehicle pulling a trailer, driven by 45-year-old Benjamin Krahn of Spokane Valley.

Near the intersection with White Trail Road close to Quincy, the 4Runner suddenly crossed over the center line. Apparently, Krahn did not have enough time to swerve, and both vehicles collided head-on.

Unfortunately, the GCSO says Evans did not survive the crash he died at the scene, amazingly, Krahn was not hurt. The GCSO says as of today, they do not have a reason why the 4Runner crossed the line.

No word yet if drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.