Violent Felon Shoots at Deputies in Western WA Standoff, Hits Vehicles

Deputies, SWAT, and Tactical Officers from Clallam and Jefferson Counties were able to end an armed standoff Tuesday afternoon.

A man barricaded himself in a home, armed with an AK-47

Officers responded to the home in Sequim, WA, and set up a perimeter after the man refused to exit.

During the multi-hour incident, the suspect, a convicted felon believed to suffer from some mental issues, fired a number of rounds at the Officers, hitting several of their vehicles. However, the SWAT vehicles kept the bullets from hitting Officers.

TAC vehicle hit by bullets (CCSO) TAC vehicle hit by bullets (CCSO) loading...

Finally, after deploying what the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department said were "chemical agents" into the home, the man was captured without incident.

Get our free mobile app

He is now undergoing some psychological and mental health crisis evaluations and treatment. The investigation continues.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)