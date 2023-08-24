Vintage Landmark Soda Machine Stolen from E. Oregon Store

Vintice operational soda machine stolen (UCSO) Vintice operational soda machine stolen (UCSO) loading...

Perhaps this is why we can't have nice things? Umatilla County Deputies are on the lookout, and urging the public to watch as well, for this vintage classic soda machine.

Glass-bottle soda machine stolen from landmark store in Meacham, OR

The UCSO is searching for leads in the theft of this old-time vintage soda machine, which was fully operational and stolen from the Oregon Trail Store and Deli in Meacham, OR. Meacham is along I-84, about 28 miles past Pendelton.

The machine was distinctive as it only sold the old-time glass bottles of soda, and the price on the machine was listed as only $.35 cents. People would come from around the region to grab one, along with other purchases.

According to the USCO, the machine was taken sometime between July 19th and 20th of this year. No word if the store has any video surveillance, or if UCSO has any leads.

Pretty sure authorities are watching the few soda vendors who still deal in glass bottles, whoever took it, if they wish to use it, will have to reload it sometime.

Something this large would be hard to miss, anyone with any information is urged to call the UCSO at (541) 966-3600. All leads can be confidential.