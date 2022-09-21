View Proposed KSD Sex-Ed Curriculum At Public Session Oct. 4

KSD plans parents review opportunity (KSD)

 

Parents in the Kennewick School District will have an opportunity to see what's proposed for educational materials when it comes to sexual education.

   Parent-family preview of materials planned for Oct. 4

According to information released by the KSD on Wednesday, September 21st, by way of PIO Robyn Chastain, here's what's planned to allow parents to preview:

"A preview of the comprehensive sexual health education (CSHE) curriculum being taught in grades 6-12 is planned from 6 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4  at the Kennewick School District Administration Center, 1000 W. Fourth Ave.

 The presentation will include an overview of the unit and a preview of the curriculum. It also will cover how students can access the curriculum on their Chromebooks, the dates it will be taught and opt-out procedures for families. Teachers will be available to answer questions.

 The presentation will be live streamed at https://bit.ly/3RdiydX and a recording will be posted to the school district website, www.ksd.org, afterward for viewing later.

Spanish and Arabic interpreting will be available."

 

