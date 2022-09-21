View Proposed KSD Sex-Ed Curriculum At Public Session Oct. 4

KSD plans parents review opportunity (KSD) KSD plans parents review opportunity (KSD) loading...

Parents in the Kennewick School District will have an opportunity to see what's proposed for educational materials when it comes to sexual education.

Parent-family preview of materials planned for Oct. 4

According to information released by the KSD on Wednesday, September 21st, by way of PIO Robyn Chastain, here's what's planned to allow parents to preview:

"A preview of the comprehensive sexual health education (CSHE) curriculum being taught in grades 6-12 is planned from 6 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at the Kennewick School District Administration Center, 1000 W. Fourth Ave.

The presentation will include an overview of the unit and a preview of the curriculum. It also will cover how students can access the curriculum on their Chromebooks, the dates it will be taught and opt-out procedures for families. Teachers will be available to answer questions.

The presentation will be live streamed at https://bit.ly/3RdiydX and a recording will be posted to the school district website, www.ksd.org, afterward for viewing later.

Spanish and Arabic interpreting will be available."