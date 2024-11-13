Videos Capture Vehicle Crash into Kennewick Denny’s Restaurant

(video courtesy of Morgan Hamlin)

(video courtesy of Michelle Peterson-Mensonides)

These videos were taken by citizens (safely by passengers not drivers!) of the two-car crash that sent a truck into the Kennewick Denny's at Highway 395 and Kennewick Ave. Monday around 2:20 PM.

According to sources, the car in the video turning onto Highway 395 did not yield, hit the truck, sending it up onto the grass and into the front door of the restaurant. The vehicle hit the doors and took out some seating to the left. State Patrol sources said three people were taken to area hospitals, but did not elaborate if they were the drivers, passengers or restaurant patrons.

The restaurant reopened Tuesday with what the manager said would be "limited" seating. No word if any charges filed against any of the drivers.