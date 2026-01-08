VIDEO–WWPD and County Deputy Pull Unconscious Driver From Burning Vehicle

The Walla Walla Police Department has released a bodycam video of an Officer and a Walla Walla County Deputy pulling an unconscious driver from a flaming vehicle, following a crash on New Year's Eve.

The image with this story shows the driver slumped over, circled in red.

Around 7:30 PM, the Walla Walla Dispatcher received numerous 911 calls about a flaming car crash on Highway 12 near Rees Ave., on the north side of town. According to reports, only 1 vehicle was involved.

An off-duty Walla Walla Officer showed up along with a Deputy and began fire suppression efforts, then K-9 Officer Eastman arrived and using a stick and a knife, smashed out the driver's window and cut the seatbelts of the driver, who was slumped over. Eastman pulled out the driver to safety. Walla Walla Fire arrived shortly afterward and extinguished the flames.

Because the crash happened on SR 12, the WSP will handle the investigation, Officials have not yet said what caused the crash.

The driver was hospitalized, but no update on their condition was released.