Grant County Sheriff Releases Video of Fatal Shooting Incident from February 16th [Graphic]

The Grant County Sheriff's Office has released video of a fatal Officer-involved shooting from the night of February 16th.

The Columbia Basin Investigative Team Is Handling the Case

A video of the incident has been released from body cam footage worn by Grant County Deputies. This portion of the video picks up at 3:45 into the incident, the prior time shows Officers calling for the suspect to give up, and drop his rifle and surrender.

(NOTICE--the shooting scene may be graphic to some, viewer discretion advised)

Grant County Deputies and Moses Lake Police had responded to the address, located at 4864 block of Road L.9 NE, about a mile northeast of Moses Lake. Around 6PM, Officers were searching for a man on the property.

He was being sought due to an open investigation. A Deputy called for backup, and Officers from the GCSO and Moses Lake Police were searching the property. According to PIO Kyle Forman, in the video, the man was spotted or discovered to be hiding in a poly tank on the property.

The suspect, identified as 33-year-old Aaron Ammann, was armed with a rifle. A lengthy standoff began. Officers began to repeatedly to call for him to throw down the gun and surrender. However, he kept insisting he bring out the rifle. In the video, a K-9 can be heard barking, but he was not released, likely due to the suspect being armed.

Ammann yelled he didn't want Officers to be hurt, they replied they didn't want him to be hurt either. In the video, he kicked open a panel to come out, but refuses, again, to drop the weapon.

Officers Considered a Flash Bang Device but Decided Not to Use It

A consideration to use a flash-bang grenade device was declined, you can hear the escalation and tension has Ammann comes out but refuses to drop the firearm.

Deputies said he began to raise the weapon at which point five Deputies opened fire. That time is at about 4:40 into the clip.

Ammann was treated at the scene but EMS but he died. The GCSO and MLPD will not help with the investigatiioin due to their involvement in the incident.