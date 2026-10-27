The video is making its way around the web rapidly. It happened October 25th.

3 Competing Cybercabs "Fight" for Position in Austin, Texas

Due to positive testing results, and the political climate in Austin (very progressive compared to the rest of Texas) it's become a hotbed for autonomous taxi cabs, or cybercabs.

Zoox (a subsidiary of Amazon) Cybercabs (Tesla) and Waymore (their own autonomous hardware that's fitted into any newer vehicle) all have flooded Austin with taxi service.

So Far So Good, But This Was Funny

Several observers captured brief video clips of 3 competing cybercabs trying to fight for position, much like humans, on a busy Austin street.

According to reports, a Waymo vehicle naviagted its way around a Cybercab that was stopped, then found its path blocked by a Zoox taxis. Instagram posts claimed the Waymo moved "aggressively" toward the Zoox, seemingly hoping it's detection program would make it back up or move out of the way.

Extra Heavy Traffic Due to Formula 1 Race

Many reports noted the Formula 1 race event this weekend accounted for a huge amount of taxi traffic, so even more robotaxis were on the streets. Many experts believe the Tesla variants, Cybercabs, will end up taking the lion's share of the local marketplace.

But it is funny to see three 'robot' cars behaving like human drivers. As some who commented on the video on social media said, "they don't know what to do...!"

To see the video for yourself, click here to go to YouTube. (the videos were not shared in a format that enables them to be embedded directly here to watch).