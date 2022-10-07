Victim Shot in Moving Vehicle in Othello Dies, Other in Hospital

Othello Police report a female who was driving an SUV has died after being hit by gunfire late Thursday night.

The Othello PD says it was a gang-related shooting. Around 11:30 PM, they were dispatched to the intersection of Rose and Sylvan Drive, where they found an SUV had crashed into an apartment building, presumed to be the Washington Square Apartments. The location is below.

Area of shooting, Othello (google maps)

According to police, there were two 16-year-old females in the vehicle, as well as 3 other persons. The driver was hit by gunfire and pronounced dead at the scene. The other was taken to Othello Community Hospital, then transferred to another facility with what Police said were life-threatening injuries.

A number of shell casings were found in the road, said Police. The WSP crime lab is assisting in the investigation, as is the Adams County Sheriff's Department. The name of the deceased is being withheld for now.

Othello Police believe it's gang-related. More information is expected to be released soon.