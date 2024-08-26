Talk about timing (bad timing) for the suspects.

Theft victim sees suspects towing their stolen property in front of them on highway

August 19th. Adams County Deputies took a call about a stolen Genie Telehandler Forklift that was taken from a location in the 1900 block of West Hatton Road, southeast of Othello.

Then three days later, the victim called authorities to report they were following the Genie, apparently being towed, on SR 24. Adams County Deputies arrived and began to investigate and soon located the stolen forklift.

Two suspects, identified as 43-year-old Shayne Kulgen and 26-year-old Jordan Blaak, both of Othello.

They were apprehended and are now in the Adams County Jail on theft charges, Blaak added to his 'resume' by trying to escape from jail officers, but he failed.